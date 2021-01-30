Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,542 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
