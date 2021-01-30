Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,542 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

