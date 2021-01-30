Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fastenal by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 231.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $25,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,370 shares of company stock worth $113,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

