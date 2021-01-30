Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.06

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $18.80. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 7,084 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Fauquier Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

