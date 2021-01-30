FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

NYSE FBK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 193,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.