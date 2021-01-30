Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $26,907.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009371 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.