Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,050 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,429,000 after acquiring an additional 144,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,049,000 after acquiring an additional 105,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

NYSE FRT opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.