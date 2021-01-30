FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in FedEx by 16.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $201,239,000 after acquiring an additional 112,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.35 and a 200 day moving average of $245.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

