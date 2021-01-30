Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.48

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as low as $9.23. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.53. The stock has a market cap of C$238.23 million and a PE ratio of -11.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.07).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

