Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $80.08 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $80.08 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00068797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00907454 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.17 or 0.04431548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018459 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00027920 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.