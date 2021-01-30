Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $283.09

Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.09 and traded as low as $273.76. Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 558,791 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.31.

About Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

