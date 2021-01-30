Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $241.26

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.26 and traded as low as $233.00. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) shares last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 617,150 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £698.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.82%.

In other news, insider Alison McGregor sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £11,961.88 ($15,628.27).

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

