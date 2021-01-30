Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Trading Down 2.4%

Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.97. 8,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.