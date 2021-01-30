Fiii (FIII) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $492.00

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Fiii has a total market cap of $52,602.91 and $492.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
About Fiii
Fiii is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Fiii Coin Trading
Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.