Financial Analysis: Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lakeland Financial pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 33.90% 13.31% 1.56% Premier Financial 15.58% 9.61% 1.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Premier Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $260.21 million 5.80 $87.05 million $3.38 17.37 Premier Financial $186.04 million 5.56 $49.37 million $2.53 10.97

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Financial and Premier Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Premier Financial has a consensus target price of $27.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Premier Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Premier Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

