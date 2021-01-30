Financial Comparison: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Li Auto and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 7 1 2.90 Lordstown Motors 1 0 2 0 2.33

Li Auto presently has a consensus price target of $42.39, indicating a potential upside of 31.43%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Lordstown Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $41.88 million 644.03 -$359.16 million N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Lordstown Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

