Financial Review: Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) vs. WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) and WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of WestAmerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Credit Suisse Group and WestAmerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group 0 6 9 0 2.60 WestAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 34.87%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than WestAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and WestAmerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group 11.83% 8.32% 0.47% WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and WestAmerica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 0.91 $3.44 billion $1.33 9.81 WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than WestAmerica.

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats WestAmerica on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 344 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About WestAmerica

WestAmerica Corporation explores and produces gas and oil in the states of Oklahoma and Texas.

