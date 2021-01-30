Financial Survey: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) versus Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alimco Financial and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixelworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 66.12%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks $68.75 million 1.87 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -25.50

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks -51.96% -31.06% -20.07%

Summary

Pixelworks beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2019, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 347 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

