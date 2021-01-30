FinNexus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 46.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One FinNexus token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 73.5% higher against the dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $5.14 million and $2.45 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00068211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.83 or 0.00919280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00056412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.65 or 0.04559495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019097 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

