Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.20

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.20 and traded as high as $27.90. Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 459,955 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities downgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC raised Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.20.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

