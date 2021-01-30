FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0036 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $337,734.62 and approximately $60.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

