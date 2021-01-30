FIO Protocol (FIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.44 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.17 million and $7.44 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00043680 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 739,579,825 coins and its circulating supply is 216,226,919 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

