Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.11. Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 27,240 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$46.34 million and a PE ratio of 70.34.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

