Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 767,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

FFLWF stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

