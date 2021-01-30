Fireball (FIRE) Trading 70.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 73.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Fireball has a total market cap of $8,799.33 and $7.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded 70.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000982 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016114 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039234 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00345456 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000222 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,138 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.