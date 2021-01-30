Firo (FIRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.67 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $4.24 or 0.00012380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $48.67 million and $2.68 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,235.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.85 or 0.03995385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00390439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.01210728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.71 or 0.00530766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00405948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00245580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,483,460 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

