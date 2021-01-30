First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
