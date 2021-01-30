First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

