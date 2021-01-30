First Bank & Trust Buys 5,953 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

