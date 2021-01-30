First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 822,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

