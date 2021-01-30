First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.