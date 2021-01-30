First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.40% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 2,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services.

