First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.55

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.41. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 64,567 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FAM)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.