First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.55

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.41. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 64,567 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

