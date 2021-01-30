First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ opened at $12.16 on Friday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

