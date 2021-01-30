First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.57

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.57 and traded as high as $54.58. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 10,800 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

