First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.24

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and traded as low as $16.63. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 39,721 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FFA)
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
