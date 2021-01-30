First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.24

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and traded as low as $16.63. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 39,721 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 468,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 42,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

