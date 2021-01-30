First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

FTSM opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

