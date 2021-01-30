First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the December 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 232,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $74.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000.

