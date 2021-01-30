First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the December 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 232,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $74.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.
