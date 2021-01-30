First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 167.1% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $89.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.337 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.