First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

