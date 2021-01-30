First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $23.82 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

