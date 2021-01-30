First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 165.3% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CARZ stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 23,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000.

