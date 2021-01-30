First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,884.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 140,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $15.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

