Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.69 on Friday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.