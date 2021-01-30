Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Decreased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,523,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,804. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

