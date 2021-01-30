Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,368. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

