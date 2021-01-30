Flamingo (FLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.57 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $33.70 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

