Flash Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $1,426.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00130773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.65 or 0.90971007 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

