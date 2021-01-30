FLETA (FLETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $491,304.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00849968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.62 or 0.04222184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018175 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,758,249 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.