FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $55.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.09% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

