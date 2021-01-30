FLIP (FLP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $871.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $307,179.29 and $871.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00850306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.33 or 0.04224115 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018250 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.