FLIP (FLP) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. FLIP has a total market cap of $319,965.03 and $22.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.32 or 0.00913409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.02 or 0.04612328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018650 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

